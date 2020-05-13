FILE - In this June 18, 2000, file photo, Tiger Woods tees off on the 18th hole on his way to winning the 100th U.S. Open Golf Championship at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. Golf Channel is airing a one-hour special on May 24 of Woods winning all four majors in a span of 10 months. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)