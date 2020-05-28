FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016, file photo, Tyron Woodley works out ahead of his UFC 205 mixed martial arts bout against Stephen Thompson during an open workout at Madison Square Garden in New York. Mixed martial arts and boxing are back in business in Nevada. The Nevada Athletic Commission unanimously agreed during a teleconference Wednesday, May 27, 2020, to allow two UFC events and two Top Rank boxing shows in Las Vegas over the next two weeks. The UFC show Saturday, May 30, will be headlined by former welterweight champion Woodley facing Gilbert Burns. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)