FILE - Mixed martial arts fighter Stephan Bonnar, of the United States, poses during the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 153 weigh-in event in Rio de Janeiro, Oct. 12, 2012. UFC says former fighter Bonnar, who played a significant role in the UFC’s growth into the dominant promotion in mixed martial arts, has died. The UFC Hall of Famer was 45. UFC announced in a statement that Bonnar died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, from “presumed heart complications while at work.” (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)