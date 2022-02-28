FILE - A Russian honor guard soldier salutes as Ukraine's Oleksandra Kononova covers her gold medal with her hand after winning the women's biathlon 12.5 km. standing event during a medal ceremony at the 2014 Winter Paralympic, Saturday, March 15, 2014, in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. None of the 20 athletes from the Ukrainian Paralympic team have reached Beijing with the 2022 Paralympic Games opening at the end of the week, the International Paralympics Committee said Monday. (AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky, File)