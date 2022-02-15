FILE - Novak Djokovic prepares to take his seat on a plane to Belgrade, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Djokovic was deported from Australia after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, that the border would reopen to all vaccinated visas holders from Feb. 21. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, FILE)