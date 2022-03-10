FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic wears a face mask as he listens to the national anthems prior to a Davis Cup group F match between Serbia and Austria in Innsbruck, Austria, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Novak Djokovic says he will not be able to compete at the upcoming tennis tournaments in Indian Wells, California, and Miami because he is unvaccinated and can’t travel to the United States, Wednesday, March 9, 2022.(Photo/Michael Probst, File)