NEW YORK — Luis Urias become the first Red Sox player to hit grand slams on consecutive pitches and the first in 80 years to hit slams in consecutive games in leading Boston to an 8-1 victory over the fading Yankees Saturday, sending New York to its seventh straight loss.
Urias cleared the bases in his last at-bat against Washington reliever Robert Garcia on Thursday night and the ninth-place hitter stunned Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in the second inning with a blast to left center.
After allowing the catcher’s seventh homer, Cole (10-4) stared blankly toward right field in disbelief. Cole tied a season high by allowing six runs for the third time and gave up seven hits.
Kutter Crawford (6-6) no-hit New York for 5 1/3 innings until Aaron Judge homered for the second straight game on the right-hander’s 67th pitch. Crawford matched a season-high by pitching six innings. He struck out five, walked two and allowed two baserunners.
ORIOLES 7, ATHLETICS 2, 10 INNINGS
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle singled in Adam Frazier with the go-ahead run as part of a five-run 10th inning, and the AL East-leading Baltimore beat Oakland.
Frazier began the 10th at second base and advanced to third when Adrián Martínez (0-1) threw a wild pitch. Mountcastle’s hit bounced up the middle into center field as Frazier scored for the Orioles. Jordan Westburg added a sacrifice fly and another run was scored on a fielder’s choice grounder by Hays. McCann followed with a two-run single.
Aledmys Díaz homered twice for the last-place A’s, who have lost nine of 11 and own the worst home winning percentage (.295) in the majors.
Felix Bautista (8-2), the fourth of five relievers used by Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, retired three batters for the win.
DODGERS 3, MARLINS 1, GAME 1
DODGERS 3, MARLINS 1, GAME 2
Mookie Betts had a two-run single in the first game and homered twice in the second game to lead Los Angeles to complete a doubleheader sweep.
Miami wasted a terrific performance by Eury Pérez in the first game as the 20-year-old struck out 10 while pitching six innings of two-hit ball.
Ryan Yarbrough (6-5) pitched two perfect innings for the win, and Evan Phillips got three outs for his 19th save.
James Outman drew a one-out walk against David Robertson (4-4) and moved to third on Kiké Hernández’s single. Outman scored the tying run on Austin Barnes’ sacrifice bunt as first baseman Josh Bell’s throw from the side of the mound went past catcher Jacob Stallings.
In the night game, Julio Urías (11-6) allowed just one run — a solo homer to Josh Bell in the first inning — and five hits in seven innings, striking out five. Brusdar Graterol had an eventful ninth, allowing two singles, before getting out of the jam to earn his sixth save.
Braxton Garrett (7-4) allowed three runs and five hits in six innings, striking out six and walking none.
ANGELS 7, RAYS 6, GAME 1
RAYS 18, ANGELS 4, GAME 2
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Harold Ramírez had a career-high four hits, Isaac Paredes added three hits, including a three-run homer in the sixth inning, and Tampa Bay routed Los Angeles for a doubleheader split.
Brandon Drury had three hits, including a solo homer, to help the Angels win the first game 7-6.
Zach Eflin (13-7), the American League wins leader, allowed one run and four hits in six innings.
Tampa Bay had a 2-0 lead before breaking it open with four runs in the fifth. Angels starter Patrick Sandoval (6-10) appeared to retire the Rays in order, but Randy Arozarena’s fly ball popped out of Angels center fielder Jordyn Adams’ glove to extend the inning.
The Rays took advantage with four straight hits, including Paredes’ RBI single, a two-run double by Curtis Mead and Osleivis Basabe’s run-scoring double.
In the earlier game, Randal Grichuk drove in two runs for the Angels, who won for just the fifth time in 17 August games. Grichuk also made a leaping catch at the wall in the second inning to rob Yandy Diaz of a home run.
Griffin Canning (7-5) got the win and Reynaldo Lopez pitched a scoreless ninth for his sixth save.
Rays starter Tyler Glasnow (6-4) took the loss.
BREWERS 6, RANGERS 1
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Willy Adames was 4 for 4 with two RBIs and Carlos Santana homered for the second consecutive day to lead Milwaukee over Texas.
After striking out five consecutive Rangers in the first two innings, Brewers starter Freddy Peralta (10-8) threw 40 pitches during a hectic third in which he allowed a run on two singles and two walks.
Rangers starter Dane Dunning (9-5) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk in five innings. He struck out four.
Martin Perez replaced Dunning and the Brewers greeted him with a double and RBI single by Andruw Monasterio to build a 4-1 lead. Perez allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks over four innings of relief.
MARINERS 10, ASTROS 3
HOUSTON (AP) — Julio Rodríguez set a major league record with his 17th hit in four games, Dylan Moore homered twice, Logan Gilbert registered his 14th quality start of the season and Seattle won its fifth straight.
Gilbert (11-5) surrendered just two runs on eight hits, struck out three and walked one in six innings.
Jose Altuve in the fifth inning became the newest member of the 2,000-hit club. Altuve lined a 2-2 pitch from Gilbert into the left field corner.
Rodriguez, with a single to left field in the seventh inning, broke a major league record set in 1925 by Milt Stock of the Brooklyn Robins. The previous record was 16 hits in four games. Rodriguez finished 4 for 6, giving him his fourth-consecutive four-plus hit game.
Houston starter Framber Valdez (9-9) gave up six runs on 10 hits, striking out five and walking two in five innings.
The Astros three runs came off solo homers by Alex Bregman, his 20th of the season, Yainer Diaz and Mauricio Dubón.
BLUE JAYS 4, REDS 3
CINCINNATI (AP) — Davis Schneider hit a tiebreaking solo homer and Jordan Romano worked out of a jam in the ninth inning, sending Toronto over Elly De La Cruz and Cincinnati.
Chris Bassitt pitched six efficient innings as Toronto rebounded from a stretch of five losses in seven games. All-Star Bo Bichette hit an RBI single in his first big league game since July 31.
Schneider went deep against Brandon Williamson (4-3) with one out in the fifth, giving Toronto a 4-3 lead. It was Schneider’s third homer of the season.
Bassitt (12-6) was charged with three runs, two earned, and three hits. He struck out six and walked one.
PHILLIES 12, NATIONALS 3
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Trea Turner hit two home runs in an eight-run eighth inning and Philadelphia went deep five times, rallying past Washington.
Nick Castellanos, Jake Cave and Bryson Stott also homered for Philadelphia, which had lost four of five.
Riley Adams drove in two runs for Washington, which had won six of its last seven overall and 15 of 18 at home since July 8.
Cory Abbott (1-2), pitching for the first time since Aug. 11, took the loss.
Seranthony Domínguez (3-3) pitched a scoreless seventh and earned the win. He allowed three runs, two earned, in six innings while striking out five.
BRAVES 6, GIANTS 5
ATLANTA (AP) — Eddie Rosario had four hits, including a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and Atlanta Braves earned its fifth straight win.
Marcell Ozuna hit a two-out single off Tyler Rogers (4-5) in the eighth. Rosario followed with his 19th homer, a first-pitch blast that carried 441 feet to center field.
LaMonte Wade Jr. had two hits, including a homer on the game’s first pitch, but the Giants were handed their third straight loss.
Logan Webb allowed four runs on nine hits in six innings for San Francisco.
Kirby Yates (7-0) pitched a scoreless eighth. Raisel Iglesias earned his 23rd save with a perfect ninth.
PIRATES 7, TWINS 4
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mitch Keller pitched six strong innings and Pittsburgh broke through late against Sonny Gray to beat Minnesota.
Gray (6-6) was perfect through five innings before Liover Peguero had an infield single with one out in the sixth. Andrew McCutchen had a two-run single as part of a three-run sixth for Pittsburgh and added a three-run homer in the ninth.
Keller (10-8) gave the offense time to solve Gray with another quality start. He gave up two runs and seven hits and struck out 12 — one short of matching a career high he set earlier this season.
David Bednar surrendered a run but got the last four outs for his 26th save.
CUBS 6, ROYALS 4
CHICAGO (AP) — Cody Bellinger homered twice and Justin Steele pitched six effective innings, helping Chicago beat Kansas City.
Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki each hit a sacrifice fly for Chicago, which had dropped three of four. The Cubs are fighting for playoff positioning in the crowded NL standings.
Steele (14-3) allowed two runs and six hits. He struck out seven and walked none while improving to 5-0 in his last six starts. Adbert Alzolay worked the ninth for his 17th save in 18 chances.
Bobby Witt Jr. had three hits for Kansas City, and Salvador Perez went 2 for 3 and scored two runs. Brady Singer (8-9) was charged with six runs — four earned — and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings.
DIAMONDBACKS 6, PADRES 4, GAME 1
DIAMONDBACKS 8, PADRES 1, GAME 2
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Gabriel Moreno hit a grand slam and drove in five runs to lead Arizona over San Diego for a sweep of a day-night doubleheader.
Tommy Pham hit a two-run homer and tripled to lead the Diamondbacks to a 6-4 victory in the opener.
Padres ace Yu Darvish (8-9) took the loss in the second game, going five innings and giving up three runs and nine hits while striking out seven. It was Darvish’s ninth outing this season throwing 100 or more pitches.
Diamondbacks starter Scott McGough made it 2 1/3 innings and was removed in favor of reliever Bryce Jarvis (1-0), who made his third appearance of the season. Jarvis pitched 3 2/3 innings, giving up one run and two hits.
In the first game, Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly (10-5) gave up three runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings for the win. Paul Sewald earned his 26th save by blanking the Padres in the ninth despite giving up two walks and hitting a batter.
The Padres recalled knuckleballer Matt Waldron (0-2) from Triple-A El Paso to make a spot start. It was Waldron’s second career big league appearance. He lasted five innings, giving up five runs, five hits and striking out five.
TIGERS 4, GUARDIANS 3
CLEVELAND (AP) — Kerry Carpenter hit a three-run homer and Javier Báez had a solo shot as Detroit handed Cleveland rookie Tanner Bibee his first loss in more than two months.
Carpenter connected in the first inning off Bibee (9-3), who had won his previous seven decisions and was unbeaten since June 13. Báez homered in the seventh off Nick Sandlin to put the Tigers ahead 4-2.
Matt Manning (5-4) held the Guardians to one run and five hits in six innings. The right-hander came in 0-2 with a 17.61 ERA in two previous outings at Progressive Field.
Cleveland had its chances.
Detroit’s Alex Lange worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh, Andrew Vasquez escaped a mess in the eighth and Jason Foley retired the Guardians’ 1-2-3 hitters in the ninth for his seventh save.
METS 13, CARDINALS 2
ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Francisco Lindor had four hits and stole home, Daniel Vogelbach hit a grand slam and New York won its fourth straight game.
DJ Stewart and Pete Alonso also homered. Kodai Senga (10-6) allowed one run on two hits, walked two and struck out five batters in seven innings to become the first rookie in the major leagues this season to win 10 games.
Nolan Arenado hit his 26th home run of the season in the bottom of the fourth, and Miles Mikolas (6-9) allowed seven runs on seven hits and walked two batters in 4 2/3 innings as the Cardinals dropped their fourth straight game.
ROCKIES 11, WHITE SOX 5
DENVER (AP) — Kyle Freeland pitched five innings for his first win in three months, and Colorado earned its second straight win.
Elehuris Montero had three hits and four RBIs, and Brendan Rodgers and Nolan Jones also had three hits apiece.
Freeland (5-13) was charged with four runs and eight hits in his first win since May 14 against Philadelphia. The veteran left-hander went 0-9 with a 6.19 ERA in his previous 14 starts.
Luis Robert Jr. hit his 33rd homer for the White Sox, who have dropped six of seven. Elvis Andrus continued his hot stretch with two hits and a steal of home in the first inning.
Colorado scored three runs in the first and two more in the second off Jesse Scholtens (1-6).