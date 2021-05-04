FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Idaho House of Representatives debates legislation in the Idaho Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. Idaho lawmakers moved forward with legislation banning transgender people from changing the sex listed on their birth certificates despite a federal court ruling declaring such a ban unconstitutional. An appeals court on Monday, May 3, 2021, will consider the constitutionality of the first law in the nation banning transgender women and girls from playing on women's sports teams. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments in the case that will likely have far-ranging consequences as more states follow conservative Idaho's lead. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)