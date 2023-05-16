FILE - Brentford's Christian Norgaard vies for the ball with Arsenal's Folarin Balogun, center, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Arsenal at the Brentford Community Stadium in London, on Aug. 13, 2021. The United States can select Balogun after the England Under-21 forward who has starred in the French league opted to represent the 2026 World Cup co-host. FIFA said on Tuesday May 16, 2023 it approved a request by the U.S. Soccer Federation to change Balogun’s national eligibility from England. The 21-year-old New York-born player also was eligible for Nigeria. (AP Photo/Ian Walton, File)