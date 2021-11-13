FILE - Medalists in the men's high jump, from left, Canada's Derek Drouin, bronze, United States' Erik Kynard, silver, Russia's Ivan Ukhov, gold, Britain's Robert Grabarz , bronze, and Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim, bronze, pose for the media during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2012. American high jumper Erik Kynard will finally get his gold medal from the 2012 London Olympics after the IOC on Friday Nov. 12, 2021 approved reallocating some results from those games because of doping cases. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)