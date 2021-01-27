FILE - In this July 1, 2016, file photo, Elizabeth Beisel, left, and Missy Franklin start the women's 200-meter backstroke semifinal at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials in Omaha, Neb. The U.S. Olympic swimming trials will be split into two meets, a radical change that is designed to provide safer conditions in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. USA Swimming announced Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, that a Wave I meet, comprised of lower-ranked swimmers qualifying for the trials, will be held on June 4-7. The top finishers will advance to the main Wave II meet on June 13-20 to determine who represents the U.S at the Tokyo Games. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)