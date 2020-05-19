FILE - In this July 10, 2016, file photo, John Bodenhamer, the USGA senior managing director of championship, answers questions during a press conference in San Martin, Calif. The COVID-19 pandemic, which already has postponed the U.S. Open from June to September, has forced the USGA to do away with qualifying for the first time since 1924. “As you can imagine, this was an incredibly difficult decision, as qualifying is a cornerstone of USGA championships,” said Bodenhamer. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)