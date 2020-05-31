FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2017, file photo, Philipp Kohlschreiber, of Germany, serves to John Millman, of Australia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York. A high-ranking official for the U.S. Open tells the Associated Press that if the Grand Slam tennis tournament is held in 2020, she expects it to be at its usual site in New York and in its usual dates starting in August. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)