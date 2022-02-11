FILE - Cindy Parlow Cone smiles during induction ceremonies at the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. The U.S. Soccer Foundation has urged its members to reelect Cindy Parlow Cone as U.S. Soccer Federation president rather than restore former president Carlos Cordeiro. “In our 28 years, our board has never taken a position in a U.S. Soccer election,” the foundation said in a statement Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. “But the stakes are too high this time to remain silent. Based on our experience with both candidates, our 25-person board of directors unanimously endorse Cindy Cone." (Jason Janik/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File, File)