FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 file photo, USA Gymnastics president and CEO Li Li Leung speaks during the Winter Cup gymnastics competition in Indianapolis. USA Gymnastics is trying to shift the narrative away from the Larry Nassar scandal. President Li Li Leung wants to talk about the progress it has made over the last three years. The safeguards it is putting in place to prevent sexual abuse. The programs that focus on education and empowerment. The emphasis on changing a culture that produced plenty of medals but at a sometimes astronomical cost both physically and emotionally to the athletes that won them(AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)