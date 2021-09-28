FILE - Utah defensive back Aaron Lowe (2) is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona, in Tucson, Ariz., in this Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, file photo. A University of Utah football player has been killed in a shooting at a house party early Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, Salt Lake City police said. The shooting that killed Aaron Lowe occurred just after midnight, only hours after the Utes beat Washington State 24-13. Police said another victim in the attack was in critical condition and authorities were searching for a suspect. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)