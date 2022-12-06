Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) drops to his pads as the puck bounces into the goal on a shot by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) during a shoot out following an overtime period, during an NHL hockey game, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Boston. Smith scored the only goal in the shoot out, helping the Knights defeat the Bruins 4-3. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)