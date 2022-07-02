FILE - Three-time world champion Formula One racer Nelson Piquet of Brazil attends the shooting of the Hungarian Television's Formula One magazine in Budapest, Hungary, July 23, 2015. Piquet apologized to Lewis Hamilton on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 saying the racial term he used about the Mercedes driver was “ill thought out” but was not meant to be offensive. The 69-year-old Brazilian has faced heavy criticism this week over comments he made in Portuguese last November on a podcast where he referred to Hamilton as “neguinho,” which means “little Black guy.” (Janos Marjai/MTI via AP, file)