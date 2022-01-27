Cleveland Browns Vice President of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, left to right, and GM Andrew Berry watch the action from the sidelines at training camp, August 27, 2021, at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea, Ohio. Adofo-Mensah has emerged as the front-runner for the Minnesota Vikings' general manager job. Adofo-Mensah was in Minnesota for his second formal interview with the organization on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (John Kuntz/Cleveland.com via AP)