FILE - New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham stands on the field before the team's NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. The Minnesota Vikings have entered a fast-paced final stretch of their head coach search. According to a person with knowledge of the process, New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will interview at Vikings headquarters on Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022 followed by Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)