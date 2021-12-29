NEW BERLIN — Noah Daniels imposed his will down the stretch and gave the New Berlin West boys basketball team its second overtime victory in as many games.
The 6-foot-4 senior guard scored 22 of his game-high 26 points after halftime, putting the exclamation point on the Vikings’ 71-62 non-conference victory over Waukesha North with a one-handed flush during the 2021 Viking Holiday Classic Tuesday at West.
The Vikings improved to 3-4 overall and are now 2-0 with Daniels back in the lineup after he sat out the first five games of the season.
“He’s been huge for us since he came back,” West coach Scott Cook said. “He kind of just steadies our ship with extra possessions for us across the game, which we didn’t have before. So having him back is huge.”
Daniels still found ways to impact the game when his scoring touch wasn’t there early on, whether it was on the offensive glass or making the extra pass to set up his teammates, most notably junior guard Josh Meyer, who chipped in 15 points for the Vikings.
“The big, proud moment was Josh Meyer, who has played maybe three minutes in his vastly career and he had 15 points, so he was huge for us,” Cook said. “He was a big difference in the game.”
Neither team got a shot off in its final possession of regulation, as West turned the ball over with 7.5 seconds left before an errant pass prevented North (1-8) from getting out of the backcourt.
The Vikings, who trailed by as many as nine in the second half, went ahead for good when Daniels found junior James Franckowiak for two 23 seconds into the overtime period.
“We had good moments in the second half,” North coach Christian Schnell said. “We just couldn’t be consistent enough and we made some mental mistakes out there and let them get back in it.”
Both teams built 10-point leads in the first half, with West coming out strong with good ball pressure to force several early turnovers. Senior Ian Klein buried a 3-point field goal to push the Viking lead to 16-6 with 9 minutes, 1 second left in the first half, only to see the Northstars settle in and answer with a 23-3 spurt.
“Obviously we didn’t come out well,” Schnell said. “They came out hot and we let them run, but then we rallied and took the lead and played a great second half of the first half.”
Junior Jake Eichstaedt started the run, coming off the bench to hit a triple. He also buried a 3 off a reload to give the Northstars their first lead at 20-19 with 6:27 to go until halftime.
The lead grew to 29-19 on a jumper by junior Franko Williams, who had a team-high 18 points, before North settled for an eight-point halftime advantage.
“At certain times of the game, we looked very young out there,” Cook said. “But there shouldn’t be any excuse why we look young because we do have eight seniors. We have a good core that has played together.”
Sophomore Patrick Still knocked down a runner to give North a 39-30 lead with 13:36 remaining in regulation, but shortly thereafter, Daniels began to assert himself on the offensive end. He’d score nine points during a 14-3 run to put West back in front, and from there the two sides would exchange blows until they found themselves deadlocked through 36 minutes of action.
“Noah’s good,” Schnell said. “We didn’t have a lot of film on him. Ike plays a way different defense than us so we didn’t watch a ton just because they’re playing way more aggressive so it’s easy to get to the rim on them. But he gets rebounds and he’s a one-man show down there. He’s able to take it. We can match up speed-wise but he can rise up above.”
West extended its lead to 56-51 with 2:44 left when Klein found Meyer for an easy bucket. But North wouldn’t quit, as senior Aaron Still made a pair of cold-blooded 3s from the corner to even the score at 59 apiece.
“Aaron when we’re down hits those two to tie it,” Schnell said. “We’ve just got to make sure we get him the ball again. There were some times before that he had open looks and we didn’t get him a good look. You hit two, you’ve got to keep feeding him a little bit.”
North failed to convert a field goal in overtime and Daniels ignited the home crowd when he drove down the lane and stuffed it home with 1:07 to go, making it 7061.
Eichstaedt had 16 points for the Northstars, while Klein added a dozen and had a one-handed dunk of his own early in the second half for the Vikings.
“Jake off the bench was huge to kind of help extend that lead,” Schnell said.
“A lot of guys are kind of finding different roles and we have to be able to make those adjustments and it does say a lot that we did stay with them and made a run and had one that we let slip.”
Both teams were missing key pieces, as West was without senior Josh Riegler and junior Sam Susec due to COVID, and North sophomore Tyler Suttner, the team’s leading scorer, was out with an injury. Ultimately, the Vikings were able to win the war of attrition.
“We’re a little inconsistent here and there, but at the end of the day, we haven’t had a full squad at all this year,” Cook said. “So we’re battling. We’re hanging in there.”
Both teams built 10-point leads in the first half, with West coming out strong with good ball pressure to force several early turnovers. Senior Ian Klein buried a 3-point field goal to push the Viking lead to 16-6 with 9 minutes, 1 second left in the first half, only to see the Northstars settle in and answer with a 23-3 spurt.
“Obviously we didn’t come out well,” Schnell said. “They came out hot and we let them run, but then we rallied and took the lead and played a great second half of the first half.”
Junior Jake Eichstaedt started the run, coming off the bench to hit a triple. He also buried a 3 off a reload to give the Northstars their first lead at 20-19 with 6:27 to go until halftime.
The lead grew to 29-19 on a jumper by junior Franko Williams, who had a team-high 18 points, before North settled for an eight-point halftime advantage.
“At certain times of the game, we looked very young out there,” Cook said. “But there shouldn’t be any excuse why we look young