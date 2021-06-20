Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 56F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 56F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.