FILE - Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Wade Miley delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh on Sept. 14, 2021. Miley was claimed off waivers by the Chicago Cubs from Cincinnati on Friday, Nov. 5, a surprising cost-cutting move by the Reds. A left-hander who turns 35 on Nov. 13, Miley was 12-7 with a 3.37 ERA in 28 starts, and he threw his first career no-hitter in a 3-0 win at Cleveland on May 7. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)