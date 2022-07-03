FILE - NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (23) during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Avondale, Ariz. Bubba Wallace says the pointed criticism he made toward members of his crew last weekend were a result of his passion to win and shouldn’t harm his relationship with them. “We have a team capable of winning, cars capable of winning,” Wallace said as he prepared for the Cup Series race at Road America on Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)