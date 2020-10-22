FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 file photo, Judging commences in the Best in Show competition in the 144th Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York. The Westminster dog show is set to take a long walk. The nation’s top pooch pageant will be held outdoors at an estate about 25 miles north of Manhattan on June 12-13 because of the pandemic, the Westminster Kennel Club said Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)