Warhawks crash Raccoons’ party

OCONOMOWOC — Oconomowoc’s series of January homecoming celebrations continued Friday with a tribute to its 2019-20 girls basketball team, the only one in school history to qualify for the WIAA state tournament.
As soon as the pregame ceremony concluded and the game began, Arrowhead crashed the party.
The raid started from the outside as junior guard Bella Samz knocked down three of the Warhawks’ six first-half 3-pointers, helping them build a double-digit lead within less than 13 minutes. Samz totaled 18 points.
Then it became an inside job. Senior post Alaina Harper began to dominate the paint with 11 first-half points and didn’t let up, scoring 13 more in the second as Arrowhead emerged with a 65-54 victory.
The Warhawks, ranked fourth in the Wissports.net Division 1 state coaches poll, climbed to 12-1 overall, 7-1 in the Classic 8 Conference and remained a game off the pace of Kettle Moraine. The Raccoons dropped to 6-8 overall and 4-4 in league play.
“The ceremony was pretty cool,” Arrowhead coach Rick Witte said. “They were nice enough to mention that they beat us along the way. That is something they should celebrate. Bob Shea and his group had such a magical run and unfortunately couldn’t play (when the tourney was canceled due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic). It was kind of cool to be a part of that, honestly, but then we had to get to the game.
“I thought our girls did well. As I was saying to Bob after the game, they are not their record. You watch them on film and they’re dangerous. They have 5 (Eve Gricius), 33 (Natalie Gricius), the big kid (Aaliyah Miller) down low and some good role players. We were glad we had four days to prepare for them.”
Did the pregame hoopla give Arrowhead extra motivation?
“Yeah, for sure, with all of their fans they had here,” Samz said. “They’re obviously all going against us, so we wanted to prove that we came here to win.”
Samz and sophomore teammate Taylor Thimmesch both connected twice from long distance and senior Greta Hanson also drained a trey as the Warhawks opened a 27-15 advantage. Samz hit her third 3-pointer and Harper scored nine points in span of 9:22 before the first half ended with Arrowhead up 34-26.
“Alaina Harper is arguably the best post in the state,” Witte said. “Our girls know that she needs to get touches. They’re working so well together now and she is getting those touches.
“We have the best post in the state and we have Bella Samz, who’s one of the best guards in the state. When they play together like they did tonight, then we have role players like Taylor Thimmesch, Abby Robel and Greta Hanson, who are knocking down shots or getting to the rim. When we do all of those things, we’re going to be tough to beat.”
The teamwork between Samz and Harper has become automatic.
“We’ve been working out together forever during the summers,” Harper said. “We just understand each other’s games so well. A lot of the girls on this team do. Knowing each other’s games inside and out makes it easier for us to get the best looks.”
That posed a difficult challenge for Oconomowoc.
“Harper is the biggest matchup problem we have in the conference,” Shea said. “She’s so good at getting to the spots where she can be most effective, and their other players are very good at getting her the ball in those spots at the right times.
“They become really tough to guard when they’re knocking down perimeter shots like they were tonight.”
Arrowhead accomplished its defensive mission for most of the night, too.
“They’re a good jumpshooting team,” Witte said. “We wanted to make sure that somebody other than the Gricius sisters beat us. Early on, we lost them a little bit and that’s why they stayed in the game in the first half.
“After we took a timeout, the girls regrouped and we did a better job of moving in our zone and taking them away. They had a couple of other kids step up, make shots and keep it a game.”
Shea’s Raccoons certainly didn’t relent.
Senior forward Kathryn Stuckey, who was coming off a 10-point, 17-rebound performance against Hamilton on Tuesday, scored 15 of her team-high 20 points in the first half Friday and continued to attack the boards and defend with tenacity.
“Kathryn Stuckey just continues to get stronger and better with each game,” Shea said. “She accomplishes so much for a player her size at both ends.
“We really got killed on the boards tonight, though, as a team. That was one of the biggest differences in the game.”
Arrowhead reeled off the first eight points of the second half — six on consecutive 3-pointers by Hanson and Robel — and extended its lead to 51-33 on a steal and score by Thimmesch with 12:05 to go.
Oconomowoc persevered and whittled its deficit down to 61-54 on a basket with 2:33 remaining by Natalie Gricius, who totaled 16 points. But the Raccoons got no closer.
Samz hopes the Warhawks can continue to apply what worked for them Friday.
“I think it’s a matter of energy,” she said. “We really focus on that. If we bring the energy every single night, we have a chance of winning every game we play.”