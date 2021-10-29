MILWAUKEE — When it got down to crunch time, Germantown’s girls volleyball team was unable to get the kill or the stop it desperately needed.
Largely responsible for that was the presence of Brookfield Central senior Mckenna Wucherer.
Three of the four sets in Thursday’s WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal match were decided by three points or fewer and they each went the way of the fourth-seeded Lancers, who prevailed with a 25-22, 26-24, 18-25, 25-23 victory over the No. 1-seed Warhawks at DSHA.
Wucherer took over in the fourth and final set, burying 13 of her match-high 33 kills as Germantown failed to take advantage of when the University of Minnesota recruit was in the back row in the latter stages of the match.
“When’s Mckenna’s in the back row you’ve got to score,” Germantown coach Amy Wagner said. “We need to side out and not give her an option to swing and we didn’t do that. The passing, maybe some decision making, it’s nerves. It happens.”
Wucherer went back to serve with the final set deadlocked at 17-17. Between then and the time she returned to the front row, Germantown failed to make any headway.
A kill by junior Lily Wagner, who went mano a mano with Wucherer all night long, gave the Warhawks a 21-20 lead in the fourth set. But that was the final time they held a lead.
Back-to-back kills by Wucherer put Central up 2321, and after hitting into the antenna, she gave the Lancers the lead for good at 24-23 before an error by G’Town on a free ball ended the match.
“That really does help the confidence when you know that you rotate a big kid like that into the front row who is an outstanding competitor and won’t lose at any cost,” BC coach Tiffany Voge said. “She doesn’t care if she gets 600 sets and her arm’s going to fall off. She’s going to ask for the next one.
“Feed her when we can, which down the stretch there, we’re going to feed her until we win.”
The Warhawks fell in a two-sets- to-none hole despite beginning the match on a 4-0 run. That lead quickly evaporated as the Lancers scored six of the set’s final eight points to take it 25-22. The second set was tight throughout, but again, Central, ranked seventh in the state, came through when it mattered most, scoring the final three points and to win it 26-24 on a service error by Germantown.
“I think we did a really good job of playing as a team,” Wucherer said. “We had a lot of good digs on their best outside hitters.”
One of those outside hitters was Wagner, who along with senior outside Madelyn Weyda, the Lancers gameplanned around with their blocking strategy.
“Their two outsides we knew would dominate this game so we put together a defense where we would just commit blocks to their outsides,” Voge said. It was either going to work or not work, so you were going to live or die off of what happened there, and we lived. We lived to see another day.”
The third set looked more like the third-ranked Warhawks who went through the Greater Metro Conference unbeaten as they began to feed Lily Wagner even more. Back-to-back kills by Wagner put Germantown ahead 10-7 and the lead ballooned seven before the Lancers closed within 20-17. But from there, the GMC champs went on a 5-1 run, extending the match on an ace by senior setter Maddie Connor.
“She got us a lot,” Wucherer said of Lily Wagner. “She’s a great player and she’s going to get her kills.”
The match appeared destined to go to a decisive fifth set as Germantown jumped out to a 12-7 lead after an ace by junior Sadie Olson. But the Lancers had yet another rally left in them and advance to play DSHA in Saturday’s sectional final.
“We battled tonight,” coach Wagner said. “We lost every match they won by two points. We put it all out there. So I’m disappointed that we didn’t win but not with the match. I’m very proud of my seniors. I’m very proud of all of these girls and the effort we showed.”