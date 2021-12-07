SLINGER — No Mitchell Mesenbrink, no problem for the Arrowhead wrestling team in the season-opening Slinger Gunslinger Invitational on Dec. 4. The Warhawks were without their two-time WIAA state champion due to a slight injury, but behind some new-found depth and individual titles from Wyatt Duchateau at 138 and Noah Mulvaney at 170, they cruised to the title in the 16-team scramble format event.
It’s all part of a new, cohesive attitude for Arrowhead, which for the past several years, has relied on individual talents like Mesenbrink and four-time state champ Keegan O’Toole to carry them, sometimes without the depth to help them achieve the bigger goals.
“I think a lot of it is that we’re building a family here,” said Mulvaney, who was third at 170 in last season’s state meet. “It’s a big deal. Everyone is constantly trying to get better. The more successful ones (like myself) are trying to help out the other guys and those guys aren’t shy about asking for help either.”
It’s an encouraging trend, said Arrowhead coach Jeremy Miller, as the Warhawks and other county teams such as runner-up Oconomowoc, third place Muskego and 12th place Waukesha West enjoyed their first formal tournament in well over a year because of restrictions due to the COVID pandemic.
“It was fun,” said Miller. “We’re not going to place everything on one tournament (in terms of success), but it’s all part of a process. It was a good team victory with a lot of nice individual wins.”
Arrowhead scored 369 points for its title, while Oconomowoc, which picked up an individual title from Quintin Wolbert at 132, was second with 313. Muskego, which scored 309 for third, was led by Cael Zelinski, who rallied to claim the 106pound championship.
West, which scored 175 points for its spot, was led by Xavier Guerrero, who was third at 132.
Arrowhead’s depth was on display right from the start, as nine of its 13 wrestlers were unbeaten through the first three rounds. The Warhawks eventually put five into the finals, earning those two titles.
Duchateau earned his berth in the finals with three consecutive pins and then won the class with a 10-2 major decision over a De Pere foe.
He was looking forward to a moment like this ever since his 2020-21 season ended prematurely with an injury in January.
“We’re working hard every day,” he said, “and the practice room has been just phenomenal. We’ve been waiting for something like this (the tournament). We’ll get some quick wins and then we’ll try to learn from our mistakes.”
Meanwhile, Mulvaney carved a four-pin path to his championship bout. There he took on 2021 170pound state runner-up Brody Hemauer of DeForest for the title. Hemauer got a takedown early in the third to take a 3-1 1ead, but then Mulvaney escaped and dramatically flipped Hemauer with under a minute left to get the decisive takedown and a 4-3 victory.
“I had beaten him at sectional last year and it wasn’t that close,” laughed Mulvaney. “It was a fun match.”
Also earning top three spots for the Warhawks were Collin McDowell at 113 (second), Lucas Ryan at 120 (second), Connor Crumer at 126 (third), Nate Druckrey at 145 (second), and Dylan Polczynski at 195 (third).
Miller said the team’s depth has been building for some time.
“Some of these kids have been here awhile and we’re getting some good young kids too, like McDowell, who is a freshman,” said Miller. “We have quite a few who are looking to take advantage of their opportunity. So far so good.”
Oconomowoc coach Ryan Woods said his team is on the same path as the Raccoons put six wrestlers in the top six.
“Yeah, we actually have more tools to work with this year,” he said. “We had a great group of freshmen come in to bolster the team and give us some additional depth.”
But it was the junior Wolbert who led the way for the Raccoons. He got to the finals with two pins and two technical falls before overpowering a West Bend East opponent, 19-5. Wolbert was fifth in state at 120 last season and Woods said he is ready to take it up a notch.
“You only deserve what you earn,” Woods said, “and Quintin puts in a lot of work in the off-season. With his work ethic, it is hard not to ascend.”
Other top performances for Oconomowoc included Jayden Yauck third at 113, Aedan Metcalf third at 138, Kaiden Bavuso fifth at 170 and Tyler Hanson fourth at 285.
Numbers worked in favor of traditional power Muskego too, as the Warriors put seven in the top five led by Zelinski.
Zelinski took a more round-about road to his title. He posted two pins to start his day, but then fell by the same way to Mycah Beckett of De Pere in the third round. After coming back with a pin over a West Bend East opponent, Zelinski met Beckett in the final and turned the tables with a 7-3 decision.
Muskego coach Sean Fortmann was not surprised by Zelinski’s rally.
“He’s had a lot of success on the youth level so were excited to get him up here (to the high school level),” said Fortmann. “It was great to see him comeback like that.”
Zelinski got help from J.T. Brandstatter who was fourth at 132, Cole Reid fifth at 138, Austin Elger fifth at 160, Matt Kinzel fourth at 170, Adam Dzievit fifth at 182, and Emmett Bock third at 285.
Fortmann saw it as an encouraging start to the season.
“We’ve got good numbers and a lot of wrestling experience,” he said, “but for some of these guys, this was their first varsity experience. As we told them, there were a lot of good things we did and also things that we can work on.”
For West, Guerrero narrowly missed out on a finals berth, falling in overtime, 4-2, in the 132 semifinals to a West Bend East foe. He bounced back to pin Brandstatter for third. Other good places for the Wolverines included fifths from Trevor Moss at 120 and Will Mackie at 126.
Overall, everyone there was just happy to be involved in a real high school tournament, something that had not happened in far too long. The Slinger Fieldhouse full and loud all day and that was a welcome set of sights and sounds for everyone.
“It just feels so great to be back in an environment like this again,” said Woods.