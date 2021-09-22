TOWN OF HARTFORD — Washington County’s municipally-owned golf course has been included in a list of elite Wisconsin golf courses that provide “exceptional playing conditions,” according to Sports Illustrated.
The iconic sports magazine in a Sept. 6 website feature described the Washington County Golf Course as one of eight Wisconsin courses “worthy of attention,” in addition to Whistling Straits in Haven where the international Ryder Cup competition will be played later this week.
Another golf course in the county, Erin Hills in the Town of Erin, as well as the nearby Club at Lac La Belle, north of Oconomowoc, were included on the list.
Also included on the list were The Bull at Pinehurst Farms in Sheboygan, The Bog in Saukville, the Irish Course at Whistling Straights in Haven, and The River and Meadows courses at Black Wolf Run in Kohler.
The local course has consistently ranked among the best operated municipal courses in the country by golf and travel organizations.
Trip Advisor once rated it among the top 100 municipal courses in the country.
Golf Advisor.com recently rated it among the top 25 best designed courses in the country and once ranked it as the 9th best municipally operated course in the country where a major professional tournament had not been played.
Golf Digest gives it a 4.5 out of 5-point rating as a municipal course.
While playing conditions at Washington County are rated comparable to some of the private courses, the greens fees are not.
Green fees for walking 18 holes during the summer season on a weekend at Washington County are as low as $46.
The same golfer may pay between $105 to $295 at the Bog and Erin Hills, respectively.
“You get more bang for your buck. You can play a course rated by Golf Digest at 4.5 out of 5 for municipal course greens fees,” according to Craig Czerniejewski, club house supervisor and Professional Golf Association teaching professional.
Czerniejewski credits Golf Course Superintendent Dave Jahnke with adopting new measures and protocols “to ensure our greens and championship course is the highest quality of any public course in the state.”
When construction began in 1994, county officials, and private donors who contributed both the land and a share of the construction costs, vowed to create a championship quality golf course accessible to the public but operated at no cost to county taxpayers.
There are no county real estate taxes contributed to operations of the course.
In 2020, the course generated $1.7 million in revenue, according to Czerniejewski.
About $120,000 of the revenues were donated to the county’s park department and the remainder of the money was used to maintain and operate the course, according to Czerniejewski.
There were 32,500 rounds of golf played on the course in 2020 compared to approximately 26,000 rounds played in 2019.
The course has a capacity of approximately 35,000 rounds per year, according to Czerniejewski, who recommends golfers schedule tee times at least one week in advance.