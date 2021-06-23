File-This July 29, 2018, file photo shows Japan's Kumi Yokoyama (20) during a women's international soccer match in East Hartford, Conn. Yokoyama, a forward for the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League, has come out as a transgender man. “When my girlfriend said there was no reason for me to stay closeted, it really hit me. Coming out wasn’t something I was enthusiastic about, but if I think about my life going forward, it would be harder to live closeted, so I found the courage to come out," she said. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)