FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2019, file photo, Jimmie Johnson (48) drives through the area of the course called "The Bus Stop" during a practice run for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Watkins Glen International, in Watkins Glen, N.Y. Three months after its opening day was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic, Watkins Glen International is hosting car clubs again as NASCAR weekend looms in mid-August. “Everybody is excited about getting back in the saddle. I know we are," track president Michael Printup said. (AP Photo/John Munson, File)