WAUKESHA — Kyle Sykes, 29, fell in love with NASCAR in 2008 after attending his first race with his uncle. He never imagined that 12 years later he would be living his childhood dream of working for a NASCAR team.
Born and raised in Waukesha, Sykes attended Waukesha North and graduated from Carroll University in 2015 with a degree in graphic communications and a minor in marketing. After landing his first job with a marketing agency, Sykes created an Instagram account (ksykes_designs) in 2018 to post his painting schemes — fantasy designs he created of NASCAR drivers, pairing them with sponsors and logos.
“I created this Instagram account because I figured I would never be able to work for NASCAR, and it was a big passion of mine,” said Sykes. “I was just trying to find a way that I could create a little side hobby.”
Within weeks his account caught fire. Followers increased from hundreds to thousands, and in the same year he won two national design contests where his design was featured on a NASCAR Cup Series Race car. In winning those competitions, Sykes had other NASCAR teams reach out to him inquiring about freelance work, which turned into nearly a full-time job.
“The coolest part is that I had a following and a support group that really loved my work,” said Sykes. Fans had voted for Sykes both of the competitions he won, and little did he know, the national recognition would open the door to one of his biggest opportunities yet.
When COVID-19 hit in 2020, Sykes lost his job with the marketing agency. He relied on freelancing for NASCAR teams to get by. Within a short period, Sykes got a call from the president of Trackhouse, a North Carolina- based NASCAR Racing Team, founded by Justin Marks with co-owner Pitbull, which recently entered its second season in the NASCAR Cup Series of 2022.
The team had seen Sykes’ work online and flew him out to Charlotte to offer him a fully remote job as director of Creative and Digital. As a new start-up team, Sykes agreed to work for them and became one of the first employees hired next to the team owner, team president and driver — now the team has close to 150 employees.
“I have so many pinch-me moments and that was probably the ultimate one,” he said. “I realized the dream that I always had of working in the sport was happening. It was a surreal and insane feeling that all the dreams that I had and all the hard work that I put in was paying off.”
Working on a national scale from home
As director of Creative and Digital, Sykes is in charge of all the designs for the team, including the car designs, the drivers’ uniforms, the apparel, the crew members’ gear and some helmet designs. He also handles their social media platforms.
Working remotely from his home in Waukesha, he flies out to the race shop once or twice a month to attend races, meetings or events.
“It’s the dream scenario to work from home and have the ability to fly to any race I like. I couldn’t ever have dreamed of a more perfect situation,” said Sykes.
Using Adobe Illustrator, Sykes works with sponsors who pay to be featured on racecars. He creates a design for them that he describes as eye catching, stands out on TV and catches the attention of fans in the stands. He then sends the design to a printing company, which prints the design for the cars into a vinyl wrapping.
“It’s really surreal to be able to turn my TV on during a race and see the design that I created out on the track for millions of people to watch,” said Sykes.
Though designs can take anywhere from three to six hours, it’s a challenge he loves to take on. Sykes wants each car to have a distinct look that not only stands out, is unique and interesting, but also represents the brand.
“Working remotely from Wisconsin for a professional sports team is a testament to itself for his hard work and dedication. To have that trust built up with his employers, it’s pretty amazing,” said Sykes’ wife, Kelly. “And I see the work day in and day out.”
‘Pinch me’ moments
Rapper, singer and superstar Pitbull is a co-owner of Trackhouse and a colleague of Sykes. When the team started, the idea was to transcend the sport and bring in a new audience. One of their team drivers, Daniel Suárez, is the only Mexican-born driver in the series and has been extremely successful in the sport.
Pitbull happened to be a massive fan of Suárez, according to Sykes, and since joining as co-owner, he has brought a whole new audience and positivity to the team.
Sykes has spent time with Pitbull on multiple occasions, including accompanying him on his yacht in Miami last March, visiting his house and meeting his family. “I grew up listening to this guy’s music, and here I am sitting on his yacht,” said Sykes.
As Trackhouse continues their second year in the sport, they have accomplished three wins since March, which, according to Sykes, is almost unheard of for a second-year team to have so much success so quickly.
“When I go to work every day, I’m thankful for what I do. I know a lot of people would kill to be in my position,” said Sykes. “It just happens to be that I just joined one of the best NASCAR teams in the sport without really knowing it from the start.”
Through it all, Sykes emphasized the support he’s received from friends and family.
“I’m really proud of him,” said Kelly. “This has obviously been a lifelong dream for him, and to see him get to live it out every single day, there’s nothing more I could want for him.”