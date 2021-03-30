FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, Siba, a standard poodle, competes for Best in Show during 144th Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York. America's top dogs won't have fans at this year's Westminster Kennel Club dog show. The club announced Monday, March 29, 2021, that spectators and vendors won't be allowed this year because of coronavirus limitations. It's the latest in a series of pandemic shakeups to the nation's most prestigious canine competition, which will be held June 12-13 and has moved from New York City's Hudson River piers and Madison Square Garden to an outdoor setting 25 miles north of Manhattan. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)