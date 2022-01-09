Serbia's Novak Djokovic, left, stands with Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley during the trophy presentation at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb 21, 2021. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic was denied entry at the Melbourne airport late Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022, after border officials canceled his visa for failing to meet its entry requirement that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)