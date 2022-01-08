BROOKFIELD — In a hard-fought rivalry game, four crucial minutes — two at each end — were decisive enough for the Waukesha Wings.
Tyler Dale scored a pair of third-period goals two minutes apart and the Wings killed two minutes against a 5-on-3 power play en route to a 4-1 victory over the Brookfield Stars in a Classic 8 Conference boys hockey game Friday night at The Ponds.
“I thought we came out a little bit slow in the first, but over the course of the game picked it up,” said Waukesha coach Raja Aylsworth. “We knew it was going to be a hard game. This is a rivalry game for us. They always play hard, especially here in their rink. So, going into the third period, I was happy to see us come out and finish the game strong and score some goals to create some separation at the end.”
Dale snapped a 1-1 tie with just under five minutes remaining, punching a shot from the left side into the upper left of the net. At the 2:40 mark, Dale alertly pounced on a loose puck at the right of the crease and slipped it in to put the Wings in front 3-1.
Cade Kiehl added an empty net goal in the closing seconds as Waukesha improved to 3-0 in the conference and 11-1 overall with its ninth consecutive victory.
After a scoreless first period, Waukesha had a 5-on-3 advantage for the first 25 seconds of the second period, but failed to capitalize. After killing the second penalty, the Stars went the other way and George Hoyt scored from the right side for a 1-0 lead with 14:36 left in the period.
The Wings tied it four minutes later with a power play goal Gavin Hruby connected from just inside the blue line.
“Charlie Jarvis had a nice screen in front on the goalie,” Aylsworth said. “I don’t think the goalie ever saw the shot from the point. Hruby found a shooting lane and he put a nice shot on. It had eyes and went in.”
Waukesha was called for simultaneous two-minute penalties with 7:38 left in the second period, but managed to keep the Stars off the scoreboard.
“The 5-on-3 for two minutes, that can change momentum in a game,” Aylsworth said. “You always think it’s going to be a goal that changes momentum, but sometimes a big penalty kill can do a similar thing.”
Dale gave the Wings their first lead with 4:49 remaining with assists from Kiehl and Josh Little.
“We had a really good cycle play down low,” Dale said. “The puck found Cade Kiehl in the slot from Josh Little on a cycle play off the boards. I just slid back door for a crosscrease one-timer and I just put it over the pads.”
Two minutes later, Dale’s opportunistic play gave the Wings a two-goal cushion.
“The puck kind of bounced up super high over the goalie’s head and was bouncing in the crease,” Dale said. “Their guy came in and tried to clear it and it hit the back of the goalie’s skate and came right to me, and I just tapped it in.”
The Stars had a 7-2 advantage in shots in the opening period, including a flurry at the midway point, but were turned away by goalkeeper Dante Desidero.
“Their goal tender played strong when he needed to play strong,” Brookfield coach Greg Copeland said. “It’s always hard, because you want to get rewarded for your efforts, but in that moment, the goalie won those one-onone battles against the shooters, unfortunately.”
Brookfield dropped to 1-1-1 in the conference and 6-6-1 overall.
“Kudos to coach Raj, kudos to those guys. It’s a good team. They’re a top 10 team, but it could have been anybody’s game tonight,” Copeland said. “I think if you put us up in a five-game series, I think someone’s walking away 3 to 2. I think we’re very well-matched.”