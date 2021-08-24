Waukesha, WI (53187)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 87F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.