Wisconsin offensive lineman Jon Dietzen (67) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Wisconsin has welcomed back Dietzen and lost safety Reggie Pearson as it resumes practice to prepare for the pandemic-delayed season. The Badgers released a roster Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 that didn’t include Pearson but added Dietzen, who had announced in February 2019 that he was stepping away from football due to injuries. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)