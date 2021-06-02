FILE - Chris McIntosh smiles as the Seattle Seahawks first-round draft pick is shown during an introductory press conference in Kirkland, Washington, in this April 16, 2000, file photo. Chris McIntosh played for Barry Alvarez on two of Wisconsin’s Rose Bowl championship teams and spent the last few years working as his right-hand man. Now he is about to succeed his former coach and boss as the Badgers’ athletic director. Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced Wednesday, June 2, 2021, that McIntosh will take over when Alvarez finalizes his retirement.