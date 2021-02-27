FILE - Atlanta Dream guard Renee Montgomery (21) passes the ball in the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky in Atlanta, in this Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, file photo. Larry Gottesdiener has been approved as the head of a new three-member ownership group of the WNBA's Atlanta Dream following pressure on former Sen. Kelly Loeffler to sell her share of the team. Friday's, Feb. 26, 2021, unanimous approval of the sale to Gottesdiener means co-owner Mary Brock also sold her share of the team, which will remain in Atlanta. Gottesdiener is chairman of the real estate firm Northland. The three-member investor group also includes former Dream guard Renee Montgomery and Northland president Suzanne Abair.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)