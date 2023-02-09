FILE - Las Vegas Aces' Dearica Hamby (5) dribbles up court during a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury, on May 6, 2022, in Phoenix. Two-time WNBA All-Star Dearica Hamby was traded by the Las Vegas Aces to the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb, File)