FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2019, file photo, Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones, left, and guard Courtney Williams, right, huard Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's WNBA Finals in Washington. Delle Donne is waiting to have her case heard by the league's independent panel of doctors to see if she'll be medically excused for the season, according to the Mystics. The Mystics star, who was the league Most Valuable Player last year, has battled Lyme Disease since 2008 and would potentially be at a higher risk for serious illness if she contracted the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)