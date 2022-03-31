FILE - United States's Brittney Griner (15) flexes her muscle after making a basket during a women's basketball quarterfinal round game against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. The United States stepped up its push Friday, March 18, 2022, for consular access to Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who is detained in Russia on allegations of drug smuggling, as a member of a Russian state-backed prison monitoring group said Griner was faring well behind bars. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)