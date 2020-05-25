In this Jan. 8, 2020, photo, New York Liberty's general manager Jonathan Kolb speaks to reporters during a news conference at Barclays Center in New York. Kolb knew that he and first-year coach Walt Hopkins would have to make some tough decisions on the team's roster this year. He just didn't think they'd have to do it so quickly and without seeing players compete on the court in training camp. The WNBA and the players' union decided that teams would have to get their rosters under the salary cap by Tuesday, May 26, so that the players could start getting paid on June 1. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)