WAUKESHA — It’s been 25 years since Waukesha West’s wrestling team qualified for team state.
The Wolverines have never produced an individual state champion.
But West is undoubtedly a program on the rise. And it seems like a matter of when — not if — the Wolverines begin to capture some of those elusive goals.
West finished 10th at the star-studded Mukwonago Sectional last season. And with a handful of key returnees and promising newcomers, the Wolverines could be ready for a big season.
“Over the last few years our program — from high school to youth — has begun to understand the commitment the sport of wrestling takes to compete at a high level,” said West coach Derrick Amrhein, who’s beginning his eight season with the Wolverines. “We have seen a huge increase in development in the offseason and many of our wrestlers have taken advantage of opportunities at getting better.”
So much so that Amrhein wants to take his show on the road as much as possible this winter.
After a year in which COVID-19 restrictions forced most teams to compete on strictly a local level, Amrhein wants his Wolverines to face more out-ofstate competition. So West will travel to tournaments in both Nashville, Tenn., and Wisconsin Dells, in addition to battling the beasts inside the Classic 8 Conference.
“We are excited to get back to competing outside of our conference,” Amrhein said. “Our athletes are ready to get back on the road. We have a hard working group that is looking forward to enjoying the process and getting better each and every week.”
West will be led by senior 160-pounder Magnus Kuokkanen, who went 15-2 last season and qualified for sectionals. Kuokkanen has 80 career wins, was a state qualifier in 2019 and is looking to make his last year his best.
“Magnus Kuokkanen is a four-year varsity contributor with huge upside,” Amrhein said. “Magnus will be able to go as far as he wants for his final season at West and understands what high level wrestling looks like.”
Juniors Brady Grisar and Xavier Guerrero, and sophomore Xander Kuokkanen are among of the Wolverines’ other top returnees.
The 170-pound Grisar qualified for sectionals last season. The 138-pound Kuokkanen went 11-5 last year, while the 132-pound Guerrero is one of the Wolverines’ gifted up-andcomers.
“Brady Grisar, Xander Kuokkanen and Xavier Guerrero are looking to continue to build on really solid seasons last year,” Amrhein said. “We will need them to be solid contributors and point scorers for us.”
Senior 152-pounder Hunter DeFord has waited his turn in past years, but is set to make his mark this season.
“Hunter looking forward to his opportunity in the lineup after being behind high level wrestlers the last few seasons,” Amrhein said.
Sophomore Trevor Moss and freshman Isaiah Guerrero are also poised for breakthrough seasons.
“Trevor Moss will be leading the way for our lightweights after working on the JV team his previous season,” Amrhein said. “Isaiah Guerrero looks to work his way into the lineup and has shown great determination and work ethic this preseason.”
Among the others expected to contribute are seniors Will Mackie (126), Alex Schneider (145) and Luke Sabel (195), and juniors Vikram Malkan (113) and Nelson Luecke (182).
Amrhein believes perennial power Mukwonago — which has been to the state team tournament 10 times since 2005 — is the team to beat in the Classic 8. Arrowhead, which has been to state 10 times since 2004, also could be a force.
But West figures to keep making strides against the heavy hitters in both the league and the state.
“We are looking at seeing how we stack up at the end of the year,” Amrhein said.