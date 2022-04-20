FILE - Seattle SuperSonics' Galen Young (5) guards Phoenix Suns' Quentin Richardson during the first half of a preseason basketball game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2004, in Seattle. A woman who crashed her car into a Memphis house has been charged with vehicular homicide in the death of Galen Young, a former college and pro basketball player found dead in the home, prosecutors said Tuesday, April 19, 2022.(AP Photo/Jim Bryant, File)