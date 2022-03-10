FILE - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks on the field before an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Cowboys on Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. Alexandra Davis, 25, who grew up in North Texas, is suing Jones, claiming he is her biological father. Alexandra Davis says in a lawsuit filed last week in Dallas County that she was conceived from a relationship Jones had with her mother, Cynthia Davis, in the mid-1990s, The Dallas Morning News reported Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin, File)