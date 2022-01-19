FILE - Lusia Harris Stewart shows off some of her medals and awards from her basketball career, Jan. 10, 2002, in her home in Greenwood, Miss. Harris, who was the only woman to be drafted by an NBA team and scored the first points in women's basketball history at the Olympics, died Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, her family announced. She was 66. (Tony Krausz/The Delta Democrat-Times via AP, File)