FIEL - Wisconsin's Dana Rettke (16) gets a spike by Baylor's Shelly Stafford (5) and Gia Milana (77) during a semifinal game of the NCAA Div I Women's Volleyball Championships in Pittsburgh, in this Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, file photo. Wisconsin will open the reconfigured women's volleyball season ranked first in the nation. Women's volleyball will be the first of the NCAA fall sports to play this spring after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted most conferences to cancel or shorten their 2020 fall seasons and the NCAA to call off the national tournament. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, FIie)