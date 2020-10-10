FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo, FIS Secretary General Sarah Lewis speaks at an anti-doping press conference at a World Cup skiing event in Kuusamo, Finland. The International Ski Federation has removed Lewis from her job on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, citing a “complete loss of confidence.” Lewis, an expected candidate in the FIS presidential election postponed to June, had been secretary general of skiing’s governing body for 20 years. (Vesa Moilanen(Lehtikuva via AP, File)