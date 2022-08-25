PITTSBURGH — Kyle Wright allowed two hits over seven efficient innings, Matt Olson hit a grand slam that found the Allegheny River and the Atlanta Braves drilled the sloppy Pittsburgh Pirates 14-2 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.
Wright (16-5) struck out eight and walked one to tie Houston’s Justin Verlander and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin for most victories in the majors. Wright needed just 73 pitches to record 21 outs while trimming his ERA to 2.99.
Atlanta has won 14 of 16 overall to keep pressure on the NL East-leading New York Mets.
The lone highlight for the Pirates came from rookie Oneil Cruz, who ripped the hardest-hit ball since Major League Baseball began measuring exit velocity in 2015. The ball left Cruz’s bat at 122.4 mph and slammed into the 21-foot-high Clemente Wall in right field with two outs in the third. He was held to a single.
William Contreras added his 17th home run for Atlanta, bashing a pitch from Mitch Keller (4-10) into the left-field bleachers in the second inning.
GUARDIANS 7, PADRES 0
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cal Quantrill shut down his former team through seven brilliant innings, All-Star José Ramírez homered in consecutive at-bats, and rookie Oscar Gonzalez connected again as AL Central-leading Cleveland completed a two-game sweep of San Diego.
Quantrill (10-5) held San Diego scoreless while allowing five hits. The Padres scored only nine runs in a homestand against Washington and Cleveland.
Blake Snell (5-7) was a strike away from getting out of the first inning when Ramirez homered to left-center on an 0-2 pitch. He allowed six runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings.
RANGERS 16, ROCKIES 4
DENVER (AP) — Martín Pérez threw six scoreless innings and Nathaniel Lowe homered and drove in five runs as Texas pounded Colorado.
Texas posted its highest-scoring game since 2019 in winning for the fourth time in five games and improving to 6-4 under interim manager Tony Beasley.
Pérez (10-4) allowed four hits and walked one while lowering his ERA to 2.69. He struck out seven to give the first-time All-Star a career-high 139.
José Ureña (2-5) needed 60 pitches to get four outs, allowing nine runs, 11 hits and three walks.
WHITE SOX 5, ORIOLES 3
BALTIMORE (AP) — Lucas Giolito pitched impressively into the seventh inning as Chicago beat Baltimore.
Giolito (10-7) allowed one run and four hits in 6 1/3 innings. Kendall Graveman was helped out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh thanks to third baseman Yoán Moncada, who snagged Jorge Mateo's bouncer down the line and started a slick double play.
The White Sox loaded the bases with one out in the first against Spenser Watkins (4-4), and Gavin Sheets came through with a two-run single.
CUBS 7, CARDINALS 1
CHICAGO (AP) — Zach McKinstry homered and drove in three runs as Chicago beat NL Central-leading St. Louis.
Rowan Wick (4-6) got five outs for the win, leading a solid performance by the Cubs bullpen.
Lars Nootbaar homered for the Cardinals, and Corey Dickerson went 4 for 4. St. Louis dropped to 17-5 in August.
Miles Mikolas (10-10) allowed five runs, three earned, in 6 2/3 innings.
BLUE JAYS 3, RED SOX 2, 10 INNINGS
BOSTON (AP) — George Springer had three hits, including a 10th-inning double on the first pitch from Boston reliever Ryan Brasier (0-3) that scored automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr., and Toronto beat Boston.
Adam Cimber (10-5) pitched a scoreless ninth, giving up one hit. Jordan Romano worked a scoreless 10th inning, issuing an intentional walk to Rafael Devers before getting his 27th save.
Franchy Cordero homered in the second off José Berrios to put the Red Sox on top 2-0.
PHILLIES 7, REDS 5
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto homered, Rhys Hoskins drove in three runs and Philadelphia beat Cincinnati.
Jean Segura added three hits for the Phillies, who will go for the four-game series sweep on Thursday night. Cristopher Sánchez (2-1) struck out seven in six innings, and David Robertson got three outs for his 18th save.
Kyle Farmer and Stuart Fairchild homered for the Reds.
T.J. Zeuch (0-3) allowed six runs in 2 2/3 innings.
RAYS 4, ANGELS 3, 11 INNINGS
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Harold Ramirez had a tying RBI double in the 11th inning and scored the winning run on a throwing error to lift Tampa Bay.
It was the fifth consecutive win for the Rays, who came back twice in the extra innings.
Ramirez scored on a throwing error by first baseman Jared Walsh with one out in the 11th after he had doubled off Jaime Barria (2-3) to drive in Jose Siri.
Taylor Ward’s double had driven in automatic runner Shohei Ohtani that put the Angels up 3-2 in the top of the 11th.
JT Chargois (1-0) got the win after one inning of relief.
Mike Trout, whose home run in the eighth had driven in the game’s first run, hit a two-out ground ball with Walsh on third base to put the Angels up 2-1 in the 10th. Walls tied it 2-2 with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th.
ATHLETICS 3, MARLINS 2, 10 INNINGS
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Skye Bolt led off the 10th with a sacrifice fly to score automatic runner David MacKinnon and Oakland beat Miami to avoid a three-game sweep.
MacKinnon had advanced to third on a wild pitch by Richard Bleier (2-2).
The Athletics' Cole Irvin struck out 11 in seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits without a walk. He had lost four straight decisions in August.
The Marlins’ Jesus Luzardo held Oakland hitless until Jonah Bride singled to open the sixth inning. Chad Pinder drove in two runs with a single later in the sixth.
A.J. Puk (3-1) worked a scoreless 10th for Miami.
NATIONALS 3, MARINERS 1
SEATTLE (AP) — Ildemaro Vargas hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning that lifted Washington over Seattle.
Mariners right-hander George Kirby set a major league record by throwing 24 straight strikes to start the game. Fellow Seattle rookie Julio Rodriguez hit his 20th homer, tying the game 1-1 in the eighth and becoming the fourth rookie in big league history with 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in the same season.
Vargas homered with two outs off Paul Sewald (3-4).
Kyle Finnegan (5-2) allowed a couple of baserunners in the ninth before retiring Cal Raleigh on a flyout.
TIGERS 6, GIANTS 1
DETROIT (AP) — Matt Manning threw six scoreless innings and Detroit scored all six of its runs in the fifth to split a two-game series with San Francisco.
Manning (1-1) allowed five hits, walked none and struck out a career-high eight in his first win since last Sept. 15 against Milwaukee.
Victor Reyes and Willi Castro each drove in two runs while Kody Clemens and Harold Castro each drove in one with two out in the bottom of the fifth. All six runs were charged to Logan Webb (11-7), who was pulled after Harold Castro’s single made it 4-0.
ASTROS 5, TWINS 3
HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve hit a leadoff homer and Trey Mancini added a two-run shot to back up another quality start by Framber Valdez, and Houston held on to hand Minnesota its fifth straight loss.
Valdez (13-4) allowed two hits and one run with eight strikeouts in seven innings for his 21st consecutive quality start. That moved him past Mike Scott (20) for the longest streak in franchise history. It’s the longest such streak in the majors since Jacob deGrom made 26 in a row from May 18, 2018-April 3, 2019.
Down 5-1, Minnesota tried to rally in the ninth. Gio Urshela singled and scored on a double by Luis Arráez that was misplayed for an error by left fielder Mauricio Dubón. Rafael Montero then walked pinch-hitter Nick Gordon before the Twins scored another run when pinch-hitter Jake Cave reached on a grounder to second that Altuve couldn’t handle. But Max Kepler lined into a double play and pinch-hitter Gary Sanchez grounded out to end it.
Dylan Bundy (7-6) gave up two runs and three hits in five innings.
ROYALS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. homered during a five-run rally in the seventh inning, leading Brady Singer and the Kansas City past Arizona.
Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen extended his shutout streak to 27 1/3 innings, leaving after the sixth with a 1-0 lead. He gave up three hits, walked three and struck out six.
The Royals broke loose in the seventh against the Arizona bullpen, tagging relievers Noe Ramirez (4-4) and Joe Mantiply for five runs. Kansas City finished with seven hits, snapping an eight-game streak of six hits or fewer.
Christian Walker hit his career-high 30th homer for Arizona, which has dropped four of five.
Singer (7-4) allowed only four hits, including a fifth-inning solo homer to Daulton Varsho, in seven innings. He is 4-1 over his past 10 starts, posting a 2.14 ERA in that span.
DODGERS 12, BREWERS 6
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andrew Heaney struck out 10 in his first win in four months, Austin Barnes drove in four runs, and Los Angeles pummeled Milwaukee for the second straight game.
The Dodgers took the season series, 4-3, while outscoring the Brewers 22-11 over the three-game series, including a 10-1 rout on Tuesday. Los Angeles has scored 10 or more runs in three of its last four games. The Dodgers pounded out 13 hits and batted around in the first and fourth innings.
Hitting in the ninth spot, Barnes slugged a two-run homer with two outs in the sixth, extending the lead to 12-2.
Heaney (2-1) allowed two runs and four hits, walked one and struck out 10 Brewers — one off his season high — for the second time in a week, giving him back-to-back 10-strikeout outings for the first time since June 2019. The right-hander won for the first time since April 17. He had five consecutive no-decisions and a loss at Milwaukee last week between victories.
Coming off the injured list earlier in the day, Adrian Houser (4-9) gave up five runs and five hits in 2 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked four.